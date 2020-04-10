Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Man killed for resisting robbery in Karachi’s North Nazimabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Man killed for resisting robbery in Karachi’s North Nazimabad

File photo: AFP

A 24-year-old man was killed on Thursday for resisting a robbery in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, the police said.

Two men on a bike had stopped outside Hussain Malik’s house and tried to snatch his mobile phone at gunpoint. “When he resisted, they shot him,” a police officer said.

Malik passed away on spot. According to the police, they have collected evidence from the crime scene and have sent it for forensic testing.

Malik was a university student and ran a small car business. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, north nazimabad, FIR, police, snatching, mobile phone, bike, gun, evidence, forensic
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.