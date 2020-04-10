Man killed for resisting robbery in Karachi’s North Nazimabad

A 24-year-old man was killed on Thursday for resisting a robbery in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, the police said.

Two men on a bike had stopped outside Hussain Malik’s house and tried to snatch his mobile phone at gunpoint. “When he resisted, they shot him,” a police officer said.

Malik passed away on spot. According to the police, they have collected evidence from the crime scene and have sent it for forensic testing.

Malik was a university student and ran a small car business. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.