Man arrested on charges of murdering uncle in Lahore

The Lahore police arrested on Saturday a man on charges of murdering his uncle last week.

The police said that the suspect confessed to his crime during the investigation. A case was registered after a wounded 40-year-old rickshaw driver was found in his vehicle on April 17. Rescue personnel shifted him to Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The man’s nephew told the police that his uncle was robbed and then shot dead by unidentified men. However, he later confessed to the murder.

The two had been fighting over a piece of land in their village for sometime now, the police added.

The suspect will be presented before a court on Monday.