Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Man arrested on charges of murdering uncle in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Man arrested on charges of murdering uncle in Lahore

A picture of the rickshaw where the 40-year-old deceased was shot and killed. Photo: SAMAA TV

The Lahore police arrested on Saturday a man on charges of murdering his uncle last week.

The police said that the suspect confessed to his crime during the investigation. A case was registered after a wounded 40-year-old rickshaw driver was found in his vehicle on April 17. Rescue personnel shifted him to Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The man’s nephew told the police that his uncle was robbed and then shot dead by unidentified men. However, he later confessed to the murder.

The two had been fighting over a piece of land in their village for sometime now, the police added.

The suspect will be presented before a court on Monday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.