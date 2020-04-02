Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Man arrested for posing as NAB officer, collecting coronavirus funds

Posted: Apr 2, 2020
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
NAB office in Islamabad. Photo: Online

A man has been arrested for posing as a NAB officer and collecting funds to beat the coronavirus. He has been handed over to the Islamabad police, NAB said in a statement on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Arsalan, was going to people’s houses and claimed to be collecting funds for coronavirus relief.

A total of 11 people have been arrested for impersonation NAB officers and were swindling money from people, according to the bureau’s notification.

The accountability bureau has said that people should call their helpline and file a complaint to the NAB chairperson if they think NAB officers are performing duties which they shouldn’t be.

