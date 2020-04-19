Sunday, April 19, 2020  | 25 Shaaban, 1441
Man arrested for allegedly beating up police officer in Khairpur

Posted: Apr 19, 2020
Posted: Apr 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A man was arrested for allegedly beating up a police officer at a police station in Khairpur on Saturday, the police said.

The suspect, identified as Jabbar, had visited the police station after he had had a fight with a man in his neighbourhood. He filed a complaint against him and urged the police to arrest him immediately.

When the police refused to do so, Jabbar attacked the officer who was registering the complaint. “He held him by the collar, punched and even dragged him on the floor,” a witness said.

The station house officer had left the police station during the attack.

Jabbar was arrested by the police two days following the attack, after a video of it went viral. A case has been registered.

