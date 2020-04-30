Lockdown will continue in Sindh: Nasir Shah

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has refuted reports that the coronavirus lockdown is being lifted in Sindh.

He told the media on Thursday that the government’s top most priority is to save the lives of its people and for this, every measure will be adopted. He denied the rumors of lifting the lockdown in Sindh.

“We are focused to save human lives at every cost. We know that people have sacrificed a lot but we cannot sacrifice our people for anything,” he said.

He said the designed SOPs for business activities must be implemented.

“We have allowed traders to do business activities, adopting precautionary measures. We request people to cooperate with us,” he said, applauding people for their support and understanding during the lockdown.

He urged people to ignore false news and rumors.