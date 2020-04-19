Sunday, April 19, 2020  | 25 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Lockdown tightened in Karachi’s DHA, Saddar after COVID-19 cases spike

Posted: Apr 19, 2020
Posted: Apr 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Saddar, Lyari and Defence were declared hotspots for the novel coronavirus in Karachi after the areas reported more than 300 cases on Sunday.

The numbers were revealed in a meeting presided over by the South district commissioner. An exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in Lyari, Defence Phase V and VI, Gizri and Garden has been noted.

Following this, the commissioner ordered a stricter lockdown to be imposed. Mass testing will commence in the areas through mobile labs.

Three mobile teams with female volunteers have been formed. They will conduct COVID-19 tests door-to-door and make people aware of precautionary steps to be taken against the pandemic.

Through the mobile labs, coronavirus test results will be obtained quickly.

So far, 230 people in the areas have self-quarantined themselves at home, whereas more than 50 people have been shifted to the quarantine centre at the Expo Centre.

