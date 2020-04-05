Lockdown affecting Pakistan’s economy: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the lockdown across Pakistan due to the outbreak of the coronavirus is affecting the country’s economy.

The economic situation was effecting the rich and poor alike, Umar said while addressing a press conference at the National Command and Control Centre on Sunday. He, however, admitted that the number of cases has gone down because of the lockdown.

The total number of known cases in Pakistan has jumped to 2,875 and at least 44 people have died of the virus across the country.

Umar said that people in several areas of the country are not taking precautionary measures. He added that the virus can only be contained through precautionary measures.

The minister said that the government was making preparations to increase its capacity to screen suspected patients, adding that the protection of doctors and medical staff against the virus is the government’s top priority.