Sunday, April 5, 2020  | 11 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lockdown affecting Pakistan’s economy: Asad Umar

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lockdown affecting Pakistan’s economy: Asad Umar

Photo: Online

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the lockdown across Pakistan due to the outbreak of the coronavirus is affecting the country’s economy.

The economic situation was effecting the rich and poor alike, Umar said while addressing a press conference at the National Command and Control Centre on Sunday. He, however, admitted that the number of cases has gone down because of the lockdown.

The total number of known cases in Pakistan has jumped to 2,875 and at least 44 people have died of the virus across the country.

Umar said that people in several areas of the country are not taking precautionary measures. He added that the virus can only be contained through precautionary measures.

The minister said that the government was making preparations to increase its capacity to screen suspected patients, adding that the protection of doctors and medical staff against the virus is the government’s top priority.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Asad Umar, Pakistan, Coronavirus, Economy
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.