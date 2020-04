A case was registered on Thursday against a medical store shopkeeper in Liaquatpur. He was charging people Rs50 to register them on the federal government’s Insaf Imdad Package, which is free of cost.

The suspect fled when the police arrived.

He used to charge people who had problems registering themselves online on the government’s programme money to do it.

The police booked the shopkeeper under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.