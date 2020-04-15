Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Last day to register for Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Pakistan Citizens Portal/App

Today (Wednesday) is the last day to register for the Prime Minister’s Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force.

The registration process for the programme started on March 31 through the PM’s Citizens Portal. So far, 941,000 volunteers have registered.

The force will be run under the supervision of deputy commissioners across the country. All decisions regarding functions related to it will be taken by Youth Affairs Adviser Usman Dar.

The Tiger Force is a force of volunteers formed to combat the novel coronavirus. In case a curfew or lockdown is imposed in the country, the volunteers will distribute ration bags among people.

They will also help the government identify hoarders.

