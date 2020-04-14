Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Larkana men arrested during clash between PTI, PPP workers

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Larkana men arrested during clash between PTI, PPP workers

File Photo

Five men were arrested after a fight broke out between the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Larkana on Tuesday, the police said.

According to witnesses, the clash broke out after posters featuring PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other top members of the party were put up at the district’s Khaliq Colony where cash was being distributed under the Ehsaas Programme.

The PTI workers reached the colony to remove the posters where they were stopped by the PPP workers and a fight broke out. They also misbehaved with the police officers there.

Larkana’s PTI spokesperson claimed that the PPP was taking credit for a programme that was being run by the government. He called it a “political agenda”.

On the other hand, PPP’s union council chairperson claimed that whatever the name was, the programme originally belonged to the PPP.

The Ehsaas programme is being run by the federal government. It has been giving Rs12,000 to deserving families across the country who don’t have any source of income because of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

FaceBook WhatsApp
clash larkana
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PTI, PPP, posters, banners, picture, Bilawal Bhutto, Larkana, Ehsaas Programme,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.