Larkana men arrested during clash between PTI, PPP workers

Five men were arrested after a fight broke out between the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Larkana on Tuesday, the police said.

According to witnesses, the clash broke out after posters featuring PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other top members of the party were put up at the district’s Khaliq Colony where cash was being distributed under the Ehsaas Programme.

The PTI workers reached the colony to remove the posters where they were stopped by the PPP workers and a fight broke out. They also misbehaved with the police officers there.

Larkana’s PTI spokesperson claimed that the PPP was taking credit for a programme that was being run by the government. He called it a “political agenda”.

On the other hand, PPP’s union council chairperson claimed that whatever the name was, the programme originally belonged to the PPP.

The Ehsaas programme is being run by the federal government. It has been giving Rs12,000 to deserving families across the country who don’t have any source of income because of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.