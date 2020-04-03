Lahore university starts on-call doctor service to lighten hospitals’ burden

The Lahore University of Health Sciences has initiated an on-call service for people to consult doctors.

This was done to reduce the burden on hospitals amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the province.

The UHS Telemedicine Centre has a team of 12 doctors.

Since March 23, many universities and hospitals across Punjab have started call centres where doctors are available round the clock to guide people.

So far, 17,875 people have consulted doctors on call, of whom more than 300 were reporting symptoms of the coronavirus. They were advised to contact a nearby hospital and get themselves tested.

Around 100 audio and video calls were also received at the telemedicine centres.

More than 5,000 doctors in Punjab are voluntarily working at these centres.