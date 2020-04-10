Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Lahore policeman suspended for swiping mobile phone during raid

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Photo: File

A Lahore policeman was caught on camera stealing a mobile phone during a raid. He has since been suspended and an inquiry ordered against him.

The theft occurred on April 5, when four policemen raided a house to seize kites. They took kites and string into custody but one policeman began arguing with the family. He made all the men in the family go to a separate room and then swiped a mobile phone from a table.

His crime was caught on CCTV camera grabbing the phone and hiding it in his pocket.

At the time, the other officers and people living in the house didn’t notice the stolen phone but a few days later a case was lodged at the Wahdat Colony police station against an officer identified as Ashraf.

The Iqbal Town SP suspended Ashraf and ordered the SDPO to conduct an inquiry.

Tell us what you think:


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
