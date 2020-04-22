Lahore installs disinfection tunnels on main roads

The district administration of Lahore has installed coronavirus disinfection tunnels on main roads across the city as a precautionary measure against the deadly virus.

The move was taken after the number of COVID-19 cases in the city spiked. Whoever passes through the tunnel will be sprayed with chlorine which helps kills germs.

The tunnel installed on Mall Road also has an automatic sensor. It will detect and automatically spray people passing through it. A tank full of chlorine has also been placed beside it.

Residents on foot and motorcycles have been instructed to pass through the tunnels.

Punjab has reported a total of 4,328 coronavirus cases so far and 51 fatalities have taken place.