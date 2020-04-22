Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore installs disinfection tunnels on main roads

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore installs disinfection tunnels on main roads

SAMAA TV

The district administration of Lahore has installed coronavirus disinfection tunnels on main roads across the city as a precautionary measure against the deadly virus.

The move was taken after the number of COVID-19 cases in the city spiked. Whoever passes through the tunnel will be sprayed with chlorine which helps kills germs.

The tunnel installed on Mall Road also has an automatic sensor. It will detect and automatically spray people passing through it. A tank full of chlorine has also been placed beside it.

Residents on foot and motorcycles have been instructed to pass through the tunnels.

Punjab has reported a total of 4,328 coronavirus cases so far and 51 fatalities have taken place.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, COVID-19, Lahore, Mall road, disinfection tunnel, chlorine spray. sensor, residents, sensors
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.