Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Lahore court dismisses petition against online classes

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lahore High Court dismissed on Friday a case against online classes. It ruled that the petition was not maintainable.

Justice Ayesha A Malik had reserved the verdict on Thursday.

The petition said that schools and colleges should be stopped from holding online classes as all students don’t have internet services at home.

It also argued against education institutions taking full fees from students and giving them online classes. They should charge only 70% of the fee, it had said.

The closure of educational institutions should be considered as holidays, the petitioner added.

