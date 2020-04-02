KPT chairperson unchanged as court dismisses plea challenging his appointment

Rear Admiral (retired) Jamil Akhtar is still the chairperson of the Karachi Port Trust after a Islamabad court dismissed a petition challenging the stay order on his appointment.

Akhtar, who was appointed on November 23, 2017 for three years, was removed from the post on March 25 because of different reasons. He was accused of causing irregularities and hiring people illegally.

On March 28, the Islamabad High Court stayed his dismissal and asked the federal government to submit a reply in the case. During Thursday’s hearing, Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar moved the court challenging the stay order. His petition, however, was dismissed.

Did the Federal Cabinet approve the removal of the chairperson, asked Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Khokar said that the Cabinet had approved the removal and presented a report in court.

The report says that Akhtar has been accused of misusing his authority and hiring people illegally, said Justice Minallah. If he has been accused of something, then how can the government remove him from his post without conducting a proper investigation, he asked.

Khokhar said that a fair audit couldn’t have been conducted if Akhtar was still serving on the post, adding that the audit hasn’t been completed yet.

If the audit hasn’t been completed then how has Akhtar been accused of irregularities, asked the chief justice. He should’ve been issued a show-cause notice, he added.

The court has given the federal government till April 9 to submit its reply in the case.