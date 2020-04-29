KP travel agents jobless due to suspension of flight operations

Travel agents in Khyber Pakthunkhwa have demanded the federal government announce a relief package to compensate them for losses they have suffered due to the suspension of flight operations.

Flights to and from the country have been suspended by the Civil Aviation Authority till May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In KP, travel agencies earn a good amount by arranging air transportation for foreign clients that come to the province for sightseeing.

However, agents are now facing losses of billions of rupees as the suspension of air travel has stagnated their income.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Wednesday, travel agent Shamsheer Ali said he and his colleagues have to return the advance payments made by their clients. The current situation has reduced our assets to zero, said Ali.