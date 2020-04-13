Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
KP health director tests positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health Director Dr Ikramullah Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This was confirmed by KP Health and Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra in a series of tweets on Monday.

Jhagra announced the development by saying one of KP’s most committed public health professionals had tested positive for the virus.

He said he had spoken with Dr Khan, who was in high spirits, feeling good, and isolated at his home.

The provincial health minister thanked Dr Khan for his service in the battle against coronavirus and wished him a full recovery. “He is an asset that we all are proud of,” Jhagra wrote.

