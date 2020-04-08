Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
KP govt to look after 5,000 Tablighi Jamaat members: spokesperson

SAMAA | Posted: Apr 8, 2020
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Radio Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Ajmal Khan Wazir assured on Wednesday that the Tablighi Jamaat members in the province will be looked after by the government.

Administrations of all districts across the province have been directed to fulfil the necessities of the Jamaat, Wazir said while addressing the media on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 Jamaat members are in KP at the moment. Some of them had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Wazir said there are at least 310 of the total members are foreigners.

“They are our guests and they’ll be given absolute respect,” he said. The Jamaat members will leave once their coronavirus tests are conducted.

So far, 500 known cases of the virus have been reported across KP.

