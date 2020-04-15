KP converts schools, colleges into sub jails amid coronavirus pandemic

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be converting its schools, colleges and business centres into sub jails amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the prisons of the province are highly over-crowded which poses a threat to prisoners, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has, therefore, decided to shift them to 18 places in the province that have been declared sub jails. These include offices, shops, business centres and schools that have been closed down during the lockdown.

KP has reported 865 coronavirus cases so far. The government has been taking precautionary measures to control the spread of the pandemic.