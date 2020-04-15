Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

KP converts schools, colleges into sub jails amid coronavirus pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
KP converts schools, colleges into sub jails amid coronavirus pandemic

Photo: AFP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be converting its schools, colleges and business centres into sub jails amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the prisons of the province are highly over-crowded which poses a threat to prisoners, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has, therefore, decided to shift them to 18 places in the province that have been declared sub jails. These include offices, shops, business centres and schools that have been closed down during the lockdown.

KP has reported 865 coronavirus cases so far. The government has been taking precautionary measures to control the spread of the pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
KP prisoners
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prisons, jails, prisoners, sub jails, government, coronavirus, COVID-19, province
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.