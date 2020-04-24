KP chief minister announces action against profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ensured crackdown in the month of Ramazan against those found hoarding and profiteering on daily food items.

“We have passed a bill and will take exemplary action against price hikers,” CM Khan said at a press conference on Thursday.

On 18 April, Prime Minister Imran Khan also warned against hoarding. He said the federal government will draft a bill soon that will ensure strict punishments for offenders.

Many people are already facing financial issues because of the country-wide lockdown put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A Peshawar shopkeeper told SAMAA TV that the prices of gram flour, sugar, pulses and ghee have been increased.

A resident also complained that the nation is already dealing with a crisis, the authorities must ensure that prices aren’t artificially inflated too.