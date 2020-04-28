KMC releases fire risk allowance of Rs19.4m

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has released Rs19.4million as fire risk allowance for the employees of fire brigade department.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the allowance has been released. He said KMC has appealed to the Sindh CM to release funds for the 15% salary raise announced by the Sindh government in the previous budget.

He said KMC’s revenue collection has come to a standstill due to the recent lockdown. He said the corporation is facing an acute financial crisis.

The Sindh government is not releasing sanctioned grant-in-aid to KMC on a monthly basis, which creates problems in paying salaries and pension to the 13,000 KMC employees, Akhtar said.

“Despite repeated intimations and letters, the Sindh government is not providing the funds,” he said.

He said the KMC has also written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to seek a financial package of Rs3.5 billion for outstanding pension and gratuity payments of retired KMC employees from 2016-20.

Sindh Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh has ruled out the allegations regarding the non-releasing of funds to KMC.

He said the Sindh government is releasing Rs800 million per month as grant-in-aid to the KMC, which is high as compared to the funds for other districts of Sindh.

“We have recently released Rs100 million as special grant-in-aid to KMC’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. It was received by KMC two days ago,” Shaikh said.

He said the Sindh government has also released funds for payment of salaries to the Karachi Medical and Dental College.

Shaikh said KMC should increase its revenue resources.