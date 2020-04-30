Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extends lockdown till May 15

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to extend its lockdown till May 15. The provincial cabinet agreed to the extension on Thursday.

The cabinet has also decided that all cattle markets in the province will remain open, announced CM’s adviser Ajmal Wazir while addressing a press conference. “SOPs will be set for them and we will closely monitor their activities,” he said.

Approval has also been given to all hawkers and tandoors to stay open after 4pm along with all milk and yogurt shops.