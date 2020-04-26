Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Khursheed Shah’s family quarantined after employee tests coronavirus positive

Posted: Apr 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Khursheed Shah’s family quarantined after employee tests coronavirus positive

Photo: File

A man employed by PPP MNA Khursheed Shah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The man has been shifted to a quarantine centre and Shah’s family has been quarantined in their home in Sukkur.

DHO Shabbir Dayo confirmed the news.

The Sukkur deputy commissioner said that after the man tested positive, Shah’s house was sprayed with disinfectant. The house has been shut off and the entire area sealed.

The members of his family currently in Sukkur will be tested for the coronavirus.

Shah is himself in NAB custody and has been for the past eight months. He is currently being treated at the NICVD in Karachi.

