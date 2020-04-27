Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Khursheed Shah: This is the time for unity, not criticism

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Khursheed Shah: This is the time for unity, not criticism

Photo: Khursheed Ahmed Shah/Facebook

Pakistan needs to have a united stance in the battle against the coronavirus, PPP leader Khursheed Shah said on Monday.

This is a time for unity, not fighting over the 18th Amendment and criticising each other, he remarked while speaking to the media.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he accepts that Imran Khan is the country’s prime minister. “Rather than criticising one another, the bigger person should call truce and aim to work together,” he added.

Shah said that the lockdown should be extended as all doctors have been asking for it too.

