KDA seeks increase in grant-in-aid to help pay its staff

The Karachi Development Authority has requested the Sindh government to increase its grant-in-aid to help the authority pay its employees and pensioners.

In a request note to the Sindh Local Government secretary, KDA Director General Saif-ur-Rehman put forth two suggestions:

Enhance the monthly grant-in-aid of the KDA from Rs204million to Rs340million on a regular basis

Or enhance the monthly grant-in-aid on a temporary basis for at least six months till the situation originating from the coronavirus pandemic and KDA revenues return to normal

In the note, the KDA DG said the authority gets an amount of Rs200million from the Sindh government since 2016 — the year of its revival.

During these four years, salaries and pensions of KDA employees have increased seven times to the tune of Rs338million per month.

Rehman said KDA’s recovery has come to a standstill owing to the pandemic that has resulted in closure of KDA offices.

What option does the Sindh government go for?

Sindh Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh confirmed to SAMAA Digital that they had received a note regarding enhancement of grant-in-aid from the KDA director general.

“We have received the same request from Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, district municipal corporations and district councils,” he said. “The Sindh government is well aware of the difficulties being faced by employees of different departments in terms of financial constraints due to the lockdown.”

He said they had already forwarded a summary to the Sindh chief minister regarding the issuance of funds in terms of grant-in-aid to the KWSB.

“We would move the summary regarding release of funds to the KDA by Wednesday,” Shaikh said.

The secretary said the summaries were being sent phase-wise. He, however, said the Sindh government does not wish to spoon-feed any department.

“These departments should adopt proper procedures and strategies to continue their recoveries and enhance their revenues,” he added.

Shaikh said the Sindh government was providing special grants-in-aid on a temporary basis to all civic bodies under its control, as the recent situation had adversely affected the revenue recovery of those departments.

But these departments should also rely on their own resources, he said.

KDA employees last received their salaries in February, they confirmed to Samaa Digital. They have not been paid since then.