Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Karachi’s Sindh Govt Services Hospital to get ‘coronavirus unit’: CM

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Samaa TV FILE

A coronavirus unit is under construction at the Sindh Government Services Hospital in Karachi, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah confirmed on Saturday.

The government has released a total of Rs13.4 million for the construction of the unit, he said. It will have separate beds, wards and special machinery for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

“I will pay a surprise visit to the unit once it’s completed,” Shah told the province’s health department.

The development came after the number of cases reported in Sindh increased to 783. The government has been taking precautionary measures to contain the virus.

