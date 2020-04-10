Karachi’s Malir under complete lockdown after 24 virus cases reported

A complete lockdown has been ordered in in Karachi’s Gulistan Society and Chirag Colony after 24 new coronavirus cases were reported in the areas on Friday.

The District Malir deputy commissioner has instructed all concerned law enforcement agencies to ensure the lockdown in public interest.

The DMC Malir municipal commissioner and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board deputy director have been told to ensure the spray of chlorine water to disinfect these areas.

A copy of the order has been sent to the Karachi commissioner, Malir SSP, Rangers commander 52 wing, Malir DMC municipal commissioner, SSWMB deputy director, Malir DHO and Ibrahim Hyderi assistant commissioner.