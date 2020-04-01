Karachi’s electronics markets to open Thursday: association president

The Karachi Electronics Dealers’ Association president has said all markets in the city will open on Thursday.

The Karachi commissioner had issued a 15-day lockdown notification and according to that, the lockdown ends on Thursday.

Muhammad Rizwan told SAMAA TV that shopkeepers have run out of money because of the lockdown. We can only run our houses if we sell our stock, he said, adding that they didn’t even have the money to pay their employees.

He asked the government for permission to continue trade if they take precautionary measures.

Sindh had imposed a total lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As of Tuesday evening, Pakistan had reported 2,025 known cases of the coronavirus, with 676 cases being reported in Sindh.