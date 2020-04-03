Karachi trust donates Rs20m to Sindh’s coronavirus relief fund

The Dawat-e-Hadiyah trust, run by the Bohra community in Karachi, has donated Rs20 million to the Emergency Corona Fund established by the Sindh government.

Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab thanked the community in a Twitter post on Friday.

On behalf of the #SindhGovt & our people, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Dawat e Hadiyah & Bohra Community for its generous contribution of Rs 20 Million into the #CoronaReliefFund — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 3, 2020

So far, the government has given Rs3 billion while private donors have given more than Rs60 million to the fund.

This money, the government says, will be used to give rations to poor families, especially daily wage workers who are being affected by the lockdown.

As of Friday, 783 known cases of the novel virus have been reported in Sindh, taking the national tally to 2,441 cases.