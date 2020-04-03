Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Karachi trust donates Rs20m to Sindh’s coronavirus relief fund

Posted: Apr 3, 2020
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Dawat-e-Hadiyah trust, run by the Bohra community in Karachi, has donated Rs20 million to the Emergency Corona Fund established by the Sindh government.

Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab thanked the community in a Twitter post on Friday.

So far, the government has given Rs3 billion while private donors have given more than Rs60 million to the fund.

This money, the government says, will be used to give rations to poor families, especially daily wage workers who are being affected by the lockdown.

As of Friday, 783 known cases of the novel virus have been reported in Sindh, taking the national tally to 2,441 cases.

