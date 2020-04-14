Karachi traders withdraw call to open business from Wednesday

Traders in Karachi have withdrawn their call to open markets from April 15 for two days after a meeting with the city’s commissioner.

The Karachi commissioner has assured that he will set a meeting with the provincial chief minister soon, Sindh Traders Alliance Chairman Jamil Ahmed Paracha told reporters on Tuesday.

Muhammad Rizwan, the president of the Saddar Electronics Market, also confirmed that the decision to open markets has been postponed for two days on the request of the commissioner and Karachi police chief.

Earlier, the traders had announced that they will open the markets and resume their businesses from April 15.

The Sindh government, however, didn’t approve of their decisions. Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the provincial government will not allow traders to resume their businesses.

The federal government has extended the countrywide lockdown for two more weeks. It, however, had allowed some industries to resume their operations.