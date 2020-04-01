Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Karachi to experience extended loadshedding from June till August

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
While Karachi braces for heat this summer, officials have given a heads up about extended loadshedding in the metropolis due to lack of electricity production.

A 900 megawatt LNG plant was supposed to be set up but hasn’t been yet.

The power plant’s construction was supposed to begin last December.

According to officials, the city will require 3,800MW of electricity in June, July and August, while K-Electric has the capability of generating 3,200MW.

They’ve warned that the situation could worsen if the plants already in operation malfunction.

K-Electric Karachi
 
