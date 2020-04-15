Karachi shopkeepers need permission from DCs before reopening shops

All shopkeepers in Karachi who have been allowed to resume trade will first have to take permission from the deputy commissioners of their areas and then open their markets and shops.

On Tuesday, the Sindh government announced a relaxation in the lockdown imposed across the province. The construction industry, e-commerce, shops of essential food items, electricians and plumbers along with other business fields have been allowed to resume operations.

However, they have to first obtain a No-Objection Certificate from their DC. The deputy commissioners will grant permission to shopkeepers based on the safety measures they take.

If the nature of a business involves a huge gathering or crowd, permission will not be granted.

The DCs will also make sure that all precautionary measures against COVID-19 are strictly followed by people. In case of failure to comply, the NOCs will be taken back.

The directives were issued moments after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced extending the country-wide lockdown for another two weeks.