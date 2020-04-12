Karachi seals multiple areas following spike in coronavirus cases

The government of Sindh sealed multiple areas in Karachi on Sunday after the number of coronavirus cases in the city spiked.
According to a notification issued by the East deputy commissioner, all those areas that reported cases of the deadly virus have been instructed to be sealed.
Here’s the list of areas that have been sealed:
Union Council 1, Delhi Mercantile
Adamjee Nagar, Block C
Adamjee Nagar, Block B
Burhani Appartment, Shabirabad
Al Hashim Market,
KDA-1, Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Union Council 2, Civic Centre
Street 19, BMCH Sharfabad
Sawera Building, 4 Minar, Bahadurabad
Areas near Times Medicos and the Aga Khan University Hospital
Dawood Society
Union Council 3, PIB Colony
PIB Colony
Union Council 4, Essa Nagri
Street 2, Sadina Colony
Ghausia Colony
Union Council 5, Gulshan 1
Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 1, 5 and 2
Union Council 6, Gillani
Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 138, 16, 13, 8 and 17
Union Council 7, Dalmia
Gulshan-e-Jamal, Block B
Jhando Para Mujahid Colony
Union Council 8, Jamali Colony
Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13, 13 D-1, 13 D-3
Union Council 9, Gulshan 2
Gulshan Block 3, 4, 6, 7
Union Council 10, Pehlwan Goth
Gulistan-e-Johar Block 2, 3, 7, 12, 11, 10, 10A, 14
PIA Society
Union Council 11, Metrovile
KU Employees Housing Society, Block 8, Scheme 33
Union Council 12, Gulzar-e-Hijri
Gulshan Society Scheme 33
Main Abu Ashpani Road
Kaneez Fatima Society, Block 1
Fariya Apartments
Jewani Heights, Super Highway
Post Office Society
New Rizvia Society
Union Council 13, Safoora
Falcon Complex, Malir Cantt
Al Azhar Garden Scheme 33
Saadi Tower, Block 2
Air Force Officers Society
Block 9
Bhitiabad
Ghazia Goth
Al Muslim Housing Society
Arif Manzil Road
Khudadad Manzil Road
Jacoblines, Saddar
Kashmir Road
Union Council 10, Jamshed Quarters
Aamil Colony
Mohammad Ali Arcade
Fatima Jinnah Colony
Muslimabad
Hyderabad Colony
Barkati Terrace
Arco Centre, PARDA Park
Bihar Colony
Al Jannat, Garden East
Union Council 11, Garden East
Football Ground, Patel Para
Kiran Apartment
Union Council 12, Solider Bazaar
Britto Road
Savera Garden
Union Council 13, Pakistan Quarters
Muhammadi Colony
Nishtar Road
Lasbela
Zohra Terrace
Union Council 4, Gujro-GADAP
Sohrab Goth
Union Council 15, Faisal Cantt
Phase 1, Navy Housing Society
Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 12, 11, 16
Rufi Green City
Noman Avenue, Johar Mor
Eastern Pride
Johar Square
Yousuf Heights
Sindh Baloch Society
Union Council 1, Akhter Colony
Street 3, Sector C and D
Union Council 2, Manzoor Colony
Near Bab-ul-Islam Masjid, Gujjar Chowk
Defence View, Phase 2
Union Council 5, Mehmoodabad
15-D
Union Council 6, PECHS 1
NIC
Nursery
Bhutto Colony
SMCHS
Union Council 7, PECHS 2
Umar Colony
Baloch Colony
Al Raheem Tower, Shaheed-e-Millat Road
Overseas Society, Ameer Khusro Road
Block 2
Residents have been barred from leaving their areas. They can, however, get necessities from stores within their own union councils. Travel from one area of the city to another has also been prohibited.
Ever since the decision was announced, there has been hue and cry regarding a curfew being imposed. However, only specific roads and lanes have been sealed with tankers and tents.
The Karachi police and Rangers have been stationed at the entry and exit points of these areas to “ensure public safety”.
The decision was taken to ensure that residents stay indoors and practice social distancing.
On Saturday [April 11], the government had announced 11 UCs would be completely locked down. The decision was taken back hours later, with the government clarifying that only highly affected areas will be sealed.
Sindh has reported 1,411 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon after another 93 more people were diagnosed in the city. The total fatalities in the province increased to 30, confirmed government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.