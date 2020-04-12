Karachi seals multiple areas following spike in coronavirus cases

The government of Sindh sealed multiple areas in Karachi on Sunday after the number of coronavirus cases in the city spiked.

According to a notification issued by the East deputy commissioner, all those areas that reported cases of the deadly virus have been instructed to be sealed.

Here’s the list of areas that have been sealed:

Union Council 1, Delhi Mercantile

Adamjee Nagar, Block C

Adamjee Nagar, Block B

Burhani Appartment, Shabirabad

Al Hashim Market,

KDA-1, Gulshan-e-Iqbal



Union Council 2, Civic Centre

Street 19, BMCH Sharfabad

Sawera Building, 4 Minar, Bahadurabad

Areas near Times Medicos and the Aga Khan University Hospital

Dawood Society



Union Council 3, PIB Colony

PIB Colony



Union Council 4, Essa Nagri

Street 2, Sadina Colony

Ghausia Colony



Union Council 5, Gulshan 1

Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 1, 5 and 2



Union Council 6, Gillani

Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 138, 16, 13, 8 and 17

Union Council 7, Dalmia

Gulshan-e-Jamal, Block B

Jhando Para Mujahid Colony



Union Council 8, Jamali Colony

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13, 13 D-1, 13 D-3

Union Council 9, Gulshan 2

Gulshan Block 3, 4, 6, 7

Union Council 10, Pehlwan Goth

Gulistan-e-Johar Block 2, 3, 7, 12, 11, 10, 10A, 14

PIA Society



Union Council 11, Metrovile

KU Employees Housing Society, Block 8, Scheme 33



Union Council 12, Gulzar-e-Hijri

Gulshan Society Scheme 33

Main Abu Ashpani Road

Kaneez Fatima Society, Block 1

Fariya Apartments

Jewani Heights, Super Highway

Post Office Society

New Rizvia Society



Union Council 13, Safoora

Falcon Complex, Malir Cantt

Al Azhar Garden Scheme 33

Saadi Tower, Block 2

Air Force Officers Society

Block 9

Bhitiabad

Ghazia Goth

Al Muslim Housing Society

Arif Manzil Road

Khudadad Manzil Road

Jacoblines, Saddar

Kashmir Road



Union Council 10, Jamshed Quarters

Aamil Colony

Mohammad Ali Arcade

Fatima Jinnah Colony

Muslimabad

Hyderabad Colony

Barkati Terrace

Arco Centre, PARDA Park

Bihar Colony

Al Jannat, Garden East



Union Council 11, Garden East

Football Ground, Patel Para

Kiran Apartment



Union Council 12, Solider Bazaar

Britto Road

Savera Garden



Union Council 13, Pakistan Quarters

Muhammadi Colony

Nishtar Road

Lasbela

Zohra Terrace



Union Council 4, Gujro-GADAP

Sohrab Goth

Union Council 15, Faisal Cantt

Phase 1, Navy Housing Society

Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 12, 11, 16

Rufi Green City

Noman Avenue, Johar Mor

Eastern Pride

Johar Square

Yousuf Heights

Sindh Baloch Society



Union Council 1, Akhter Colony

Street 3, Sector C and D



Union Council 2, Manzoor Colony

Near Bab-ul-Islam Masjid, Gujjar Chowk

Defence View, Phase 2



Union Council 5, Mehmoodabad

15-D



Union Council 6, PECHS 1

NIC

Nursery

Bhutto Colony

SMCHS



Union Council 7, PECHS 2

Umar Colony

Baloch Colony

Al Raheem Tower, Shaheed-e-Millat Road

Overseas Society, Ameer Khusro Road

Block 2

Residents have been barred from leaving their areas. They can, however, get necessities from stores within their own union councils. Travel from one area of the city to another has also been prohibited.

Ever since the decision was announced, there has been hue and cry regarding a curfew being imposed. However, only specific roads and lanes have been sealed with tankers and tents.

The Karachi police and Rangers have been stationed at the entry and exit points of these areas to “ensure public safety”.

The decision was taken to ensure that residents stay indoors and practice social distancing.

On Saturday [April 11], the government had announced 11 UCs would be completely locked down. The decision was taken back hours later, with the government clarifying that only highly affected areas will be sealed.

Sindh has reported 1,411 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon after another 93 more people were diagnosed in the city. The total fatalities in the province increased to 30, confirmed government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.