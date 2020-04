Two men in Karachi were arrested on Friday for the sixth time after being caught red-handed during a robbery.

The suspects, Shahroz and Irfan, would get arrested, get out on bail and then start robbing people again.

Police said the men were responsible for more than 100 robberies. They were arrested five times.

Their target: people leaving ATMs, people carrying jewellery.

Over a 100 ATM cards, jewellery, several passports and arms were seized from their possession.

A case has been registered.