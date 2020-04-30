Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi reports 12 more coronavirus deaths as tally crosses 100

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi reports 12 more coronavirus deaths as tally crosses 100

File photo: Online

At least 12 people, including three women, infected with coronavirus have died in Karachi in the past 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Thursday.

The death toll from the virus has reached 112 in Sindh, according to the health department. Of them, 101 deaths were reported in Karachi alone.

Sindh reported 358 new cases, including 299 in Karachi, on Thursday. At least 34 cases were reported in Shikarpur.

The total number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh has jumped to 4,719. So far, 1,222 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Sindh has been under a lockdown since March 23 and the provincial government doesn’t intend to lift it despite the centre’s objections.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Thursday that his government’s top priority is to save lives and it will adopt every measure to protect people.

“We are focused to save human lives at every cost,” he said. “We know that people have sacrificed a lot but we cannot sacrifice our people for anything.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Sindh, Coronavirus, Pakistan, PTI, PPP
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.