Karachi reports 12 more coronavirus deaths as tally crosses 100

At least 12 people, including three women, infected with coronavirus have died in Karachi in the past 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Thursday.

The death toll from the virus has reached 112 in Sindh, according to the health department. Of them, 101 deaths were reported in Karachi alone.

Sindh reported 358 new cases, including 299 in Karachi, on Thursday. At least 34 cases were reported in Shikarpur.

The total number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh has jumped to 4,719. So far, 1,222 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Sindh has been under a lockdown since March 23 and the provincial government doesn’t intend to lift it despite the centre’s objections.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Thursday that his government’s top priority is to save lives and it will adopt every measure to protect people.

“We are focused to save human lives at every cost,” he said. “We know that people have sacrificed a lot but we cannot sacrifice our people for anything.”