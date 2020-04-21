Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi police won’t fine, arrest pillion riders anymore

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Karachi police won’t fine, arrest pillion riders anymore

Photo: AFP

The Sindh government has withdrawn its decision to fine and arrest pillion riders.

The government has instructed the Karachi police to allow women to ride on motorcycles with male members of their family as long as they have a valid reason. As for the male pillion riders, the police will hold them for an hour.

Previously, the Sindh government had also prohibited policemen and media workers from pillion riding.

The move was taken to discourage people from leaving their houses to contain the coronavirus outbreak. So far, more than 8,000 people have contracted the novel virus in Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi pillion riding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi police not to fine, arrest pillion riders anymore,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.