Karachi police won’t fine, arrest pillion riders anymore

The Sindh government has withdrawn its decision to fine and arrest pillion riders.

The government has instructed the Karachi police to allow women to ride on motorcycles with male members of their family as long as they have a valid reason. As for the male pillion riders, the police will hold them for an hour.

Previously, the Sindh government had also prohibited policemen and media workers from pillion riding.

The move was taken to discourage people from leaving their houses to contain the coronavirus outbreak. So far, more than 8,000 people have contracted the novel virus in Pakistan.