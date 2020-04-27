Karachi police under fire for attacking residents in Aram Bagh

A group of Karachi policemen are under investigation for attacking residents.

The incident occurred in Aram Bagh and was caught on CCTV camera.

The policemen were smoking cigarettes outside a house and when they were asked to stop, they reportedly grew violent. The footage showed residents of the CTO compound and police clashing, with the police kicking and beating up the residents.

Aerial firing was also reported.

The Sindh IG took notice of the incident after the video went viral and residents protested.