Karachi most at risk from coronavirus: Fawad Chaudhry

Karachi is most at risk from the coronavirus, says Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

He identifed Gujranwala, Lahore and Rawalpindi divisions as high risk areas as well.

The whole world is focusing on prevention right now, he said, sharing that the government told the Pakistan Engineering Council five weeks ago that Pakistan will need ventilators.

The federal minister was giving an interview to SAMAA TV on Wednesday.

He said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan adopted upstanders of ventilators. Three designs were shortlisted and human tests have started, he said.

Chaudhry commented on the tensions and disagreements between the provinces and centre, saying that don’t look at whether it is the PPP’s or PTI’s government.

“I don’t think it is necessary at this time to get into an argument over who is successful and who is unsuccessful,” Chaudhry said, adding that all provinces have done a good job working under the guidelines of the federal government.

“Criticism is fashionable in Pakistan. Everything has to be criticised here,” Chaudhry said.

He supported having a stricter lockdown in high risk areas.