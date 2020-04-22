Karachi mosques start adopting coronavirus safety precautions as Ramazan approaches

Mosques in Karachi have started implementing of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus as Ramazan approaches.

The floor of the mosques have been marked with circles, each at a distance of six metres to adhere to the rules of social distancing.

According to the management of the mosque, all the SOPs given by the government and advisories issued by clerics are being followed.

The government, along with religious leaders across the country, has allowed people to pray inside mosques if they adhere to 20 conditions.

The conditions include prohibition of the elderly, sick and children from coming to mosques.

On the other hand, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairperson Qibla Ayaz has advised people to offer taraweeh prayers at home.