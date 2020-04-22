Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi mosques start adopting coronavirus safety precautions as Ramazan approaches

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Karachi mosques start adopting coronavirus safety precautions as Ramazan approaches

Photo: FILE

Mosques in Karachi have started implementing of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus as Ramazan approaches.

The floor of the mosques have been marked with circles, each at a distance of six metres to adhere to the rules of social distancing.

According to the management of the mosque, all the SOPs given by the government and advisories issued by clerics are being followed.

The government, along with religious leaders across the country, has allowed people to pray inside mosques if they adhere to 20 conditions.

The conditions include prohibition of the elderly, sick and children from coming to mosques.

On the other hand, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairperson Qibla Ayaz has advised people to offer taraweeh prayers at home.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi mosques
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
mosques, prayers, Ramazan, taraweeh, scholars, clerics, govt, social distancing, SOPs, Qibla Ayaz
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.