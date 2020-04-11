Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Karachi mayor demands PM approve Rs3b for 5,591 unpaid pensioners

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to approve a bailout package of Rs3 billion for 5,591 unpaid pensioners.

In the letter, Akhtar said retired people should be given a consolidated pension that covers all their dues.

These pensioners had retired in 2015 and 2016. They were employed at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Development Authority, Karachi District Council, District Municipal Corporation and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

The mayor complained that he has been in touch with the Sindh government on the matter but they haven’t responded to him yet.

Akhtar said he had sent a letter to the chief minister, provincial ombudsman, Supreme Court and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s director to ask for funds for the pensioners.

