Karachi man accused of murder during ration distribution

A Karachi man accused of murdering a person in a fight during ration distribution on April 13 has been remanded into police custody for four days.

The suspect was presented before a judicial magistrate on Saturday.

The court was told that a fight had erupted between two groups of men while an NGO was distribution rations among people. The suspects pulled out guns and started firing shots at one another.

During the fight, a man, Javed Bhatti, was killed. He is said to be the uncle of one of the men involved in the fight.

The prime suspect has been arrested and the police are conducting raids to arrest his accomplices.

The police asked for the suspect’s 14-day physical remand but the court only approved it for four days.

The court has told the investigating officer to submit a progress report in the case at the next hearing.

The murder case has been registered at the Surjani police station.