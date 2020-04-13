Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Karachi garment factory sealed for violating lockdown

Photo: Sindh police

The police have sealed a garments factory in New Karachi’s Industrial Area for violating the government’s lockdown, a police statement said Monday.

According to Central SSP, two supervisers were arrested and an FIR was lodged against them and the factory owners under Section 144. He said that there were at least 125 people, including 14 women, working inside the factory despite the lockdown.

There were 66 motorcycles parked outside the factory, SSP Arif Aslam Rao said.

Sindh is under a lockdown since March 23. The coronavirus has killed 30 people in the province and the total number of known active cases has reached 1452.

