Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi doctor builds protective box to safeguard medics from coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Karachi doctor builds protective box to safeguard medics from coronavirus

SAMAA TV

Across Pakistan, doctors and paramedical staff have been on the frontline in the battle against the novel coronavirus. To protect them from catching it, a doctor in Karachi has built a protective box.

Dr Fayyaz has built a transparent box made out of plastic that will protect doctors from getting infected with COVID-19. Any patient coming to the hospital will be treated via the box.

It has two holes on either sides which allow medics to insert their hands and treat the patients. “It will serve to be a barrier between them,” Dr Fayyaz said.

“As these doctors already are clad in their personal protective gear, such as goggles and suits, the box will just additionally shield them,” he explained.

The box costs between Rs4,000 to Rs4,500. Dr Fayyaz added that the boxes have been sent to multiple government hospital across the city, including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre and Civil Hospital.

As the COVID-19 number in the country spike, a large number of doctors and paramedic staff are getting infected too.

Earlier this month, doctors in Mandi Bahauddin had a similar idea and built a protective box as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus doctors
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
protective boxes, plastic, doctors, paramedic staff, coronavirus, COVID-19, JPMC, Civil Hospital, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi, govt
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.