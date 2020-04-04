Karachi bakeries allowed to open during lockdown

Bakeries in Karachi have been allowed to open during the lockdown in Karachi.

A notification was issued by the Karachi commissioner’s office allowed them to operate from 8am to 5pm.

The countrywide lockdown will remain in place till April 14 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Sindh had already allowed medical stores and grocery shops to remain open till 5pm.

However, the notification has said mithai shops will not be allowed to open.

Deputy commissioners have been directed to stay in contact with local DIGs and SSPs during this time.