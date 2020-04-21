Karachi ambulance impounded for carrying fake body to Depalpur

The Gadap police impounded on Monday an ambulance carrying a fake body to Depalpur from Karachi.

A police officer said that he stopped the vehicle and its driver said that he is taking a body to Depalpur. The driver even showed a fake death certificate to them.

When the police asked him to open the vehicle and show the body, they found 10 people sitting inside with a man pretending to be dead.

The passengers told the police that they paid Rs50,000 to the driver to take them to their village.

The Saddar police, on the other hand, arrested 18 people for illegally travelling to Mansehra. The driver has been arrested.

A lockdown has been imposed in different parts of Pakistan to curb the spread of coronavirus because of which people have been barred from travelling from one city to another.