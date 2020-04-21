Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi ambulance impounded for carrying fake body to Depalpur

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Karachi ambulance impounded for carrying fake body to Depalpur

Photo: Online

The Gadap police impounded on Monday an ambulance carrying a fake body to Depalpur from Karachi.

A police officer said that he stopped the vehicle and its driver said that he is taking a body to Depalpur. The driver even showed a fake death certificate to them.

When the police asked him to open the vehicle and show the body, they found 10 people sitting inside with a man pretending to be dead.

The passengers told the police that they paid Rs50,000 to the driver to take them to their village.

The Saddar police, on the other hand, arrested 18 people for illegally travelling to Mansehra. The driver has been arrested.

A lockdown has been imposed in different parts of Pakistan to curb the spread of coronavirus because of which people have been barred from travelling from one city to another.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.