HOME > Pakistan

Karachi airport to install thermal scanners for domestic passengers

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File Photo

The Civil Aviation Authority has ordered thermal scanners to be installed at the domestic lounge of the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The airport management has been ordered to implement the order before domestic flights in the country resume. It has also been instructed to ensure all precautionary measures are taken.

According to the CAA spokesperson, a scanner was initially installed at the airport for international flights. “The second one is being set up up at the domestic counter and the lounge,” he said.

The CAA confirmed that the machines will be installed at airports in Peshawar, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and Faisalabad by April 13.

Once the scanners are installed, it is expected that domestic flight operations will resume. Passengers are being screened for the novel coronavirus.

The development came after the number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 5,000 nationwide.

