Friday, April 24, 2020
JI MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed contracts coronavirus

Posted: Apr 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
JI MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed contracts coronavirus

Photo: Syed Abdul Rasheed/ Facebook

Syed Abdul Rasheed, a Jamaat-e-Islami member of the Sindh Assembly and the party’s Karachi South District chief, has contracted the novel coronavirus.

Rasheed has gone into self-isolation at his residence in Karachi. He decided to get himself tested for COVID-19 from Aga Khan University Hospital on his family’s insistence.

In a video message posted on Thursday, Rasheed asked the public to take preventive measures and pray for his speedy recovery.

So far, 11,155 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Pakistan and 236 patients have died.

Jamat-e-Islami MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed contracts coronavirus
 
