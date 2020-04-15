Japan to donate $1m to help Pakistan fight coronavirus

Japan has decided to donate $1 million (equivalent to more than Rs16 billion) to Pakistan to assist it in the fight against coronavirus.

The country announced the development on Wednesday stating that the assistance was to equip Pakistanis and Afghan refugees in the country to fight the deadly pandemic.

The aid will be provided through the United Nations Higher Commission for Refugees.

Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori said this was a “crucial” time for the international community. “Necessary measures should be taken by countries to address this disease,” he said.

This would be the third tranche of assistance provided by Japan. It has previously donated $2 million to Pakistan.

“The Japanese government will continue to support Pakistan not only in its efforts to fight against COVID19, but also in other matters related to Japan-Pakistan socio-economic development and cooperation,” the ambassador assured.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan requested overseas Pakistanis and international forums to assist the country through donations in these tough times.

Pakistan has reported more than 6,000 known cases of the virus, which has so far claimed 113 lives in the country.