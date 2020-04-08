Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
‘Jahangir Tareen given political importance because of closeness to PM’

Posted: Apr 8, 2020
FIA’s report on the sugar and wheat crisis has made it clear that those who don’t follow Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, can’t stay close to him.

This is what Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfi Bukhari thinks. He says the PM has set an example in this preliminary report.

Bukhari was giving an interview to SAMAA TV.

“I don’t think this will have zero effect. One is only given importance when they have the support of their leader and if Jahangir Tareen sb has political importance it is because he is close to the PM,” Bukhari said.

A 32-page report, prepared by FIA DG Wajid Zia, said that PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi were the biggest beneficiaries of the sugar crisis in the country. 

Similarly, a report on the wheat crisis identified the lack of planning by provincial governments as the main reason behind the wheat crisis.

It held Chaudhry, former food secretary Naseem Sadiq and former food director Zafar Iqbal responsible for not meeting the target of wheat purchase and taking timely measures to avert the crisis in Punjab.

