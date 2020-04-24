Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

ISPR chief urges people to take protective measures against coronavirus

Photo: SAMAA TV

ISPR Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar urged people to take protective measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan.

Addressing the media on Friday, he expressed his hope that the blessings of the holy month of Ramazan help eradicate the deadly virus.

He said people must follow the steps needed to rid the country of the virus. The next 15 days are very important, he said, reiterating what political leaders and doctors have said.

We have taken notice of Indian aggression and military leaders’ statements, said the military media wing chief, adding that this year, India has violated the ceasefire agreement 850 times and deliberately targeted civilian settlements.

From February 26 till today, it has violated the Line of Control 456 times, he said. The ISPR head said the flames of hatred spreading in India. Their attempt to associate the coronavirus with Muslims failed, he said.

In Pakistan, the least number of coronavirus cases have been reported in Azad Kashmir, said Major General Iftikhar, adding that of the 607 coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan, 212 people have recovered.

I want to draw the world’s attention towards the coronavirus cases in Indian-held Kashmir, he said. Major General Iftikhar said that whenever India has internal issues, it accuses Pakistan of being behind them. Kashmir has been locked down since August 5, he reminded the world.

The ISPR chief also praised China and the aid it has sent Pakistan. China has proven to be a friend and strategic partner by helping us in every field, he said. Today (Friday), two flights have reached from China with aid and a team of doctors, he added.

He also praised the role of the ulema and media in raising awareness about the coronavirus.

Major General Iftikhar also said that all of the army’s resources are being used to combat the pandemic. “A smart lockdown and testing, tracing and quarantining will drive our efforts against COVID-19. We will have a targeted lockdown only for virus hotspots and clusters,” he said.

